In both Tri-Cities and Yakima we have a high of 80 degrees and a low of 58.
A strong upper level trough continues to exit our PNW region with a second upper low coming southeast along British Columbia coast. This approaching upper low with bring cooler temperatures by this afternoon and evening.
A 30-40% chance of rain will concentrate in the Washington Cascades and Eastern slopes as well as the Columbia Basin. Smoke and haze will affect central Oregon, Yakima Valley, and Columbia Basin and Eastern mountains. A low pressure system brings out rain Friday into Saturday into northeastern Washington. Isolated thunderstorms shouldn't be too concerning but it is being closely monitored for fire watch.
As the low pressure moves into Montana, temperatures will cool and a northwesterly flow and cloud cover will bring cooler temperatures which will bring us below average temperatures today and tomorrow.
A strong system moving into PNW will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms starting this afternoon into tomorrow especially near Chelan and Spokane. There is a flash flood warning because of heavy rain which could bring rushing water in creeks and stream drainages. Rockslides or slides on road are also possible.
Fire weather watch means fire weather conditions are possible for this evening into Saturday. An upper level storm and cold front will bring a chance of scattered lightning to the area starting in Oregon and Idaho. Thunderstorms expected overnight and gusts 40 mph. Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality issued air quality advisory in effect until 3 today. Including cities of Bend, Redmond, Sunriver, Sisters, and La Pine.
Sunday through Monday we have some drier weather. A westerly flow will bring some wind and breeze. for most of lower Columbia Basin, winds will be 25-35 mph.
Hurricane Grace will move inland and weaken to a tropical storm by Saturday. High pressures will build because of storm Grace and we'll see those effects next week.