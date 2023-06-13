Weather Alert... Hot, dry and gusty winds today will create Critical Fire Danger across the region today. Partly cloudy and maybe a stray shower today. Morning temperatures in the 70s, mid-upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.
Red Flag Warning - Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin (OR, WA) and Foothills... 11 AM to 9 PM
- Critical Fire Danger
- Hot, Dry and Gusty Winds (45-55 MPH)
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
- Be Firewise
Wind Advisory - Viewing Area... 11 AM to 11 PM
- Wind: W 20-35 MPH
- Gusts: 45-55 MPH
- Secure loose outdoor objects
- Down tree limbs
- Spotty power objects
A cold front will move inland today and tighten the pressure gradient resulting in gusty winds across the region. Temperatures will begin to drop this evening as cooler air spills over the Cascades. There is a slight chance for a stray shower today as the front moves across the area later this afternoon. Upslope winds and orographic lift will give the foothills and Blues a better chance for a few showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm. Much cooler, but still windy on Wednesday with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Fire Danger will be less tomorrow as the cooler and modified marine air mass will be overhead. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s.
The next cold front begins moving towards the coast on Saturday with increasing clouds and wind, highs in the low-mid 80s. The front moves across the region on Father's Day with breezy wind, cooler temperatures and maybe a stray shower. Highs Sunday in the low-mid 70s! Partly cloudy and cool Monday with a slight chance for a stray shower, highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s.
