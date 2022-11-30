Current Road Conditions for Washington and Oregon

Current road conditions are snowy and icy all across the region with more showers adding into the mix.
As the sun comes up in the next few hours, we will see the roads become slicker with some snow melting turning into very icy conditions.
Give yourself plenty of time for your morning commute and leave plenty of space between yourself and the car or stop in front of you.
Check for continuous updates about school closures and delays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.