NonStop Weather Alert - Difficult to Impossible Travel Across the Pacific Northwest
Wind Chill Advisory continues until Friday morning with wind chills -10 to -20 this morning. Increasing clouds with snow developing after 10 PM. Morning temperatures -5 to 5, single digits by noon through afternoon.
Arctic air and several Winter Storms will make travel difficult to impossible across the Pacific Northwest today through Christmas. The first system arrives tonight through tomorrow morning (10 PM-8AM) with snow in eastern WA/OR and mountains. While western WA/OR will see snow followed by heavy freezing rain and gusty winds that will likely make travel by road or air impossible at times. The next system arrives Friday afternoon/evening-early Saturday morning (4 PM-Midnight/1 AM) with freezing rain both east and west of the Cascades. However, the inland northwest will likely stay as snow. Finally, the third winter storm arrives Saturday afternoon/evening-Christmas morning with freezing rain and snow east of the Cascades and rain in western WA/OR. Let's break down this wintry mess...
Winter Storm Warning - Cascades... Midnight-10 PM Saturday
- Passes - Snow: 6-12"; Ice: .25"
- East Slopes - Snow: 4-10"; Ice: .25-.50"
- Dangerous-Impossible Travel Conditions
- Expect Delays and Closures
Winter Storm Warning - Eastern Columbia Gorge (Arlington-The Dalles)... 4 PM Today-4 AM Sunday
- Snow: 2-5"
- Ice: .25-.50"
- Gusts: 25-35 MPH
- Dangerous Travel Conditions
Winter Storm Warning - Western Columbia Gorge (Hood River-Multnomah Falls)... 4 PM Today-10 PM Friday
- Snow: 3-6"
- Ice: .40-1"
- Gusts: 65-75 MPH
- Down Trees and Powerlines
- Power Outages
- Dangerous to Impossible Travel Conditions
Winter Storm Warning - Portland... 4 PM Today-10 PM Friday
- Snow: 2"
- Ice: .20-.40"
- Gusts: 40-55 MPH
- Down Trees and Powerlines
- Power Outages
- Dangerous to Impossible Travel Conditions
- Flight Delays/Cancellations
Winter Storm Watch - Seattle... 4 PM Today-7 PM Friday
- Snow: 1-3"
- Ice: .25"
- Difficult-Danger Travel Conditions
- Flight Delays/Maybe Cancellations
Winter Weather Advisory - Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, Columbia Basin, Foothills... 10 PM Today-10 AM Saturday
- Yakima/Kittitas Valley - Snow: 1-3" by Friday AM; Ice: .10" (up to .25" by Sunday AM)
- Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities)-Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton) - Snow: 1-4" by Friday AM; Ice: .10" (up to .25" by Sunday AM)
- Difficult Travel Conditions
- Possible Flight Delays
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues... Midnight-Noon Saturday
- Snow: 3-6"
- Ice: .10" (up to .25" by Sunday AM)
- Dangerous Travel Conditions
- Expect Delays/Closures in Passes
Winter Weather Advisory - Palouse-Inland Northwest... 4 AM-10 PM Friday
- Pullman - Snow: 2-6:
- Spokane - Snow: 2-4"
- Difficult Travel Conditions
- Possible Flight Delays
There is hope... A warming trend arrives early next week with highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s and plan old fashion rain. But with the warming temperatures, rising snow levels and rain chances, we may need to turn our attention towards the possibility of local flooding.
Be safe this holiday weekend!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.