Parts of the Pacific Northwest are experiencing frigid temperatures, with potentially dangerous winter weather conditions expected to grip the region for the rest of the week. The National Weather Service said temperatures Wednesday morning dropped below zero with wind chill in Bellingham, Washington. Starting Thursday, the agency has warned that wind chills could plunge to zero degrees in Portland, Oregon, and as low as 25 degrees below zero in parts of the Cascades in northern Oregon and southern Washington state. Portland officials have declared a state of emergency because of the forecasted severe cold weather. The announcements came after heavy snow and freezing rain disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.