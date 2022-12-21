NonStop Local Weather Alert until Sunday!
Partly cloudy and cold today with morning wind chills 0 to -10. Morning temperatures in the single digits to low teens, low teens by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper teens. Lows tonight will be brutally cold -2 to -10 and breezy winds will produce dangerously cold temperatures tonight-Friday morning.
Wind Chill Advisory - Everyone... 10 PM Today-10 AM Friday
The next Winter Storm arrives Thursday Evening-Friday with warm moist air overrunning cold arctic air trapped at the surface. This setup has the potential for creating significant weather impacts across the Pacific Northwest with snow and areas of freezing rain. Western WA/OR will see light snow tomorrow afternoon and transitioning into a potential Ice Storm through Friday with ice accumulation up to 1/2". This will likely cause airport delays or cancellations at PDX and Seatac. Travel through the Gorge Friday will be treacherous with snow and freezing rain. No better in the Cascades with snow Thursday and transitioning into freezing rain by Friday morning-evening with ice accumulation of .25-.50" by Saturday morning. Winter Storm Warning will be needed for western WA, OR and Cascades.
- Dangerously Cold
- Night/Morning Wind Chills: -10 to -30
- Afternoon Wind Chills: 0 to -18
- Wind chills this cold can cause frostbite in 30 minutes. Wind Chills colder than -30 can cause frostbite in 10 minutes
- Dress in layers
- Remember pets
We will see light snow develop across the viewing area between 6-7 PM Thursday and spreading northeast overnight. It looks like the majority of the snow will fall overnight-Friday morning. Models continue to suggest a transition to freezing rain sometime in the afternoon-evening. An early transition would mean more ice and less snow, but either way expect winter driving conditions. Here's a look at the potential snow and ice for eastern WA and Oregon.
Winter Storm - Thursday Evening - Friday Night
- Cascade Passes - Snow: 3-6"; Ice: .25-.50" by Saturday Morning
- East Slopes - Snow: 2-4"; Ice: .10-.25"
- Kittitas/Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities) - Snow: 1-3"; Ice: less than .10"
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton) - Snow: 2-4"; Ice: less than .10"
- Blues: 2-5"
- Pullman-Spokane: 1-4"
The active weather pattern continues Saturday evening-Sunday morning with another system bring snow and freezing rain. Bottom line... Travel will be difficult leading up to and over the Christmas weekend. Please be careful on the roads.
