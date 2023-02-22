Light snow with pockets of moderate banding will continue this morning mainly to the east of the Tri-Cities. While the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys will remain cold, dry and windy. Additional accumulation of under an inch is possible for the Columbia Basin and more for the foothills and Blues. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s with windchills in the teens, upper 20s-near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
Winter Weather Advisory for Walla Walla, Columbia, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa Counties in WA/OR... Until 4 PM
- This Includes Walla Walla, Dayton and Pendleton
- Snow 1-4"
- Gusty Winds: 30 MPH
- Snow and Icy roads
- Reduced Visibility
- Drive Carefully
An upper-level low moving across WA and OR this morning has created a very challenging forecast. Light snow began to fall around 1-2 AM in the Columbia Basin with just a few flurries in the Yakima Valley. All models plus radar trends supported light snow with accumulation of an inch or less for most areas in the Columbia Basin and Foothills. In addition to locally higher amounts of 1-2" in higher terrain. The forecast was fine until Snow Banding developed... First a narrow band (15-20 miles wide) of moderate snow developed this morning over western Kennewick, west into Richland, and south into the Horse Heaven Hill. This band has produced localized 1-3". Another band developed after the 7 AM to the east of the Tri-Cities resulting in the need to issue the above Winter Weather Advisory. Models struggle with banding snow events, but current radar trends do support the snow weakening and ending in the next few hours with any addition accumulation mainly to the east of the Tri-Cities.
The next big weather story will be the brutally cold wind chill temperatures tonight-Thursday Morning. Overnight temperatures in the single digits-teen, plus gusts 25-35 MPH will produce dangerous wind chills in the morning.
Wind Chill Temps... Thursday Morning
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: -3 to -15 (possibly colder Kittitas Valley)
- Columbia Basin: 5 to -10
- Foothills: 8 to -8
- Bundle Up and Limit time outdoors
- Bring Pets inside
Partly cloudy Thursday with highs struggling to climb out of the 20s and near record lows in the single digits-teens. Winds will decrease Thursday night-Friday morning so wind chills should not be an issue. Partly sunny Friday with highs in the low 30s and lows in the teens. Dry and a little warmer Saturday, highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in the 20s. A weak disturbance Sunday will produce gusty winds and a slight chance for a little rain/snow mix (no accumulation) in the morning. While the afternoon will be dry and a bit warmer with highs in the mid 40s.
Breezy winds will continue next Monday with a chance for afternoon/evening showers, highs in the 40s. Models are suggesting a slight chance for a stray flurry Tuesday morning, but warmer in the afternoon with breezy winds. Highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 20s-30s.
