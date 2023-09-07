First full week of September:
Another beautiful day as highs will be in the mid to low 80s with mostly sunny skies Thursday. After 5 p.m. a weak shortwave will quickly pass through Eastern Washington producing stray showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorm or two from the Central Washington Cascades down to the foothills of the Blues. After 10 p.m. the system continues eastward into Idaho and leaves us with calm, clear weather for Friday morning. Temps will begin to warm up this weekend to slightly above average as highs will climb into the upper 80s through Sunday. Sunny skies persist through the weekend into next week while a trough will work its way southeast from Vancouver, B.C. to southern Idaho Sunday afternoon causing wind speeds to pick up. Maybe a few stray showers in the mountains, but overall breezy to locally windy Sunday afternoon and evening. Temps will drop to low 80s through the middle of the week starting Wednesday.
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/42-45
Friday:
Saturday:
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/43-46
Sunday:
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/43-46
Monday:
Tuesday:
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/42-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/52-55
Yakima: 80-83/49-52
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 76-79/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 72-75/49-52
Cascades and mountain passes: 57-60/40-43
