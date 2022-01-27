Dense fog advisory and slick roads expected for Thursday weather

SOUTHEAST WA & NORTHEAST OR - The air stagnation advisory in addition to a dense fog advisory continues to remain in effect until 11am Friday for the Tacoma area, Bellevue and other surrounding cities.
In addition, the freezing fog advisory is in effect until 5pm for Wallowa Valley. Hazardous driving conditions could persist with visibility and frost issues.
Today through Saturday, a persistent layer of low stratus continues to envelop most of the area of the Lower Columbia Basin, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Wallowa County and across Central Oregon. Bend, Redmond, and Madras are experiencing below a quarter of a mile of visibility. The freezing fog advisory remains in effect until 10am today.
Dense and freezing fog will continue to be the main weather climate of our area. Some areas could see a potential drizzle for the foothills of the Blue Mountains this morning though accumulation will be very minimal.
The upper level ridge located off the Oregon coast will come eastward into the Pacific Northwest through the day today which will give us another night of developing fog.
Next week, an upper trough could bring mainly mountain snow with some chance of rain in the lower elevations.