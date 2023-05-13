Grab your sunscreen, sunglasses and hit the pool!
Warm temps this weekend in the low 90s for Tri-Cities and Yakima. Breezy to gusty winds today into tomorrow. Win speeds between 15-25 MPH, Gusts up to 30 MPH. We've an upper-level low that's a bit unstable and headed our way bringing the probability of stray showers Sunday night. A southerly flow in moves in Monday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
By Tuesday, we get an upper-level low moving across the PNW followed by a high-pressure system that moves in with a chance of stray showers int the upper elevations. Temperatures will drop a little on Monday to the upper 80s then back into the low/mid 90s by Wednesday. Temperatures are staying above average for this time of year.
Hot Days = Staying Safe!
-Remember to wear your sunscreen AND reapply every couple of hours
-On the lake or river? Wear a life jacket and never go alone
*Rivers are running high and fast from the snow melting in the mountains, plus water temps are still VERY cold so the risk of hypothermia is high.
-Remember alcohol and other substances can increase your risk of hypothermia
-Tell friends and family where you are and when you'll be back for "what if" scenarios
-PETS! Asphalt and sidewalks can get hot so taking your pets out early in the morning or when the sun goes down is best to avoid their paw pads from burning
-Make sure they have enough water/know the signs of dehydration
-Don't leave your pets in a hot car
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Sunny and HOT, breezy to gusty winds 15-25 MPH - 91/62
Sunday: Sunny and HOT, chance of pm stray - 91/60
Monday: Partly cloudy, chance pm t-storms/showers - 89/60
Tuesday: Partly sunny, chance of mtn showers - 92/61
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, heating up - 93/62
Thursday: Sunny and HOT - 95/62
Friday: Sunny and HOT - 95/63
Yakima
Saturday: Sunny and HOT, breezy - 90/59
Sunday: Mostly sunny, chance of pm stray - 90/59
Monday: Partly sunny, chance of pm stray/t-storms - 88/57
Tuesday: Partly sunny, mtn showers - 90/58
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warms up - 91/60
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 92/61
Friday: Sunny and HOT - 94/62
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.