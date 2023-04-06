Mostly cloudy with an increasing chance for rain showers developing from west to east. Becoming breezy this afternoon with gusts 20-25 MPH. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, upper 40s-50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-60s.
THURSDAY........... APRIL 6, 2023
A southwesterly flow has developed ahead of an approaching warm front this morning. This has resulted in moistures spilling over the Cascades and producing a little light rain and sprinkles mainly to the west of the Tri-Cities. Rain and shower chances will increase as the warm front begins to east of the Cascades later this afternoon/evening. This will also increase the pressure gradient, near the base of the Blues, resulting in gusty winds this evening through tomorrow morning.
Wind Advisory - Foothills WA/OR Blues... Today 5 PM-Friday 8 AM
- Winds: S 25-35 MPH
- Gusts: 40-55 MPH
- Strongest wind near the base of the Blues
- Down tree limb and spotty power outages are possible
A cold front will quickly follow on Friday with breezy winds and a few showers. We might even see a stray thunderstorm between 2-6PM with the best chance being in the Foothills and Blues. Any thunderstorm that does develop could produce brief heavy downpours and gusty wind. Saturday looks to be the best day of the Easter weekend with dry weather and highs in the low-mid 60s. Another weather system arrives Easter Sunday-Monday with another round of showers and breezy winds with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Snow levels will be climbing to above 6,000 ft with rain at the pass levels through early next week. This will result in snow melt and when combined with 1-2" of mountain rain could producing some hydrological concerns for rivers, creeks and streams flowing from the mountains. At this time I'm not expecting any river flooding, but we could see some minor flooding along some of the creeks and streams by Sunday or Monday.
Dry weather, breezy and cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s-near 60s and lows near 30. A weak disturbance and daytime heating will provide the region with a slight chance for a few stray afternoon/evening showers.
