After some rain across the region on Wednesday, it looks like those showers are starting to wrap up, though a few may linger through the evening. A few thunderstorms are possible this evening as well.
By Thursday, things are looking much warmer and drier. We are seeing those daytime highs climb up into the mid-70s, with sunshine and a few clouds expected across the region.
This nice weather extends through the weekend, though another system rolls through on Sunday or Monday, we'll have a better idea of the timing as we get a little closer. Expect a cool down and a few showers late in the weekend. It's a quick moving system, and we should by dry by early next week, with warmer temperatures and sunshine by Tuesday.