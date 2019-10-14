Your Monday night is looking relatively calm. We'll see a pretty clear evening with lows dipping down into the 30s, though they'll remain above freezing for most of the region.
Tuesday morning is looking sunny, with daytime highs extending into the 60s. We'll watch for cloud cover to move in Tuesday afternoon, with warmer overnight lows sitting in the 40s.
We have a few systems heading our way, making for an unsettled week, though high temperatures will stay pretty firmly in the 60s all week long. The first system will move in Wednesday. It will bring a slight chance of showers across the region, with wind gusts up to about 20 miles per hour in Tri-Cities. We'll likely see sunshine Thursday morning, though the chance for showers returns by the afternoon with wind gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour.
That system begins to move out Friday, though some wind and rain may linger in the morning. By Saturday, a stronger system moves through. Saturday is our best shot for rain across the region, we'll also watch for breezy conditions. Some leftover wind and rain will likely impact the region on Sunday.