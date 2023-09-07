Partly cloudy this evening and tonight with a chance for stray showers/t-storms mainly to the south and east of the Tri-Cities. Thunderstorm chances should begin to decrease after 11 PM they move into the Palouse and northern Idaho . Evening temperatures in the 70s-low 80s. Mostly clear and cool tonight with morning lows in the 40s-mid 50s. A fantastic Friday tomorrow with lots of sun and highs in the low-mid 80s.
High pressure begins building into the region Friday through Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid-upper 80s this weekend. The next weather disturbance moves into British Columbia late Sunday into Monday. This system will likely increase mid to high-level clouds and produce breezy to windy conditions (gusts 30 MPH) in the Kittitas Valley, highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny weather and seasonably warm weather will continue through the end of next week, highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the 50s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.