Patchy freezing fog this morning (locally dense in the Kittitas Valley) with increasing afternoon clouds and rain showers developing after 6-8 PM. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s-near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s.
Freezing Fog Advisory - Kittitas County... Until Noon
- Visibility at or below ¼ mile along the I-90 corridor from Snoqualmie Pass to Moses Lake
- Icy Roads (especially bridges and overpasses)
- Slow down and use low beams
- Drive carefully
An upper-level low remains in the eastern Pacific and is sending another weather system into the region as it slowly drifts north. The front will bring several inches of snow into the Cascades later this afternoon/evening and a mix into the lower east slopes. Rain will spill east of the Cascades into the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys after 6 PM and we could see a little rain/snow mix with little to no accumulation (worse case... less than ½ inch). The rain arrives in the Columbia Basin and Foothills after 8 PM. As the front moves into eastern WA/OR the pressure gradient will increase in the Oregon foothills. This will result in damaging downslope Winds east of Pendleton.
Hight Wind Warning - OR Foothills... 7 PM Today-7 PM Saturday
- Damaging Winds: SE 30-40 MPH; Gusts 55-65 MPH
- Strongest Winds: East of Pendleton along Hwy 11 to Milton-Freewater, and I-84 to Cabbage Hill
- Down Trees/Powerlines
- Spotty power outages
- Difficult Driving
- Possible I-84 Closures
The active pattern continues early next week with a series of weather disturbances arriving every 18-24 hours. Each system will bring varying chances of rain and snow to the region. Expect 1-4" of snow in the mountains, with each system, and mainly rain in the lower elevations. However, a rain/snow mix is possible during late nights and early mornings with little to no accumulation. Highs in the low-mid 40s and low in the upper 20s-mid 30s.
