We saw scattered showers across the region for your Tuesday, the evening is looking to be much calmer with most of those showers dissipating. After a cooler day, we can expect a cooler evening as well, with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year.
By Wednesday, most of the showers we saw during the day on Tuesday over in Yakima, will move east toward Tri-Cities. Yakima is looking dry, while Tri-Cities will see more rain scattered throughout the day. By Thursday, a lingering shower or two will stick around, though we will start to dry out and warm up at that point as we move into the weekend.
By Saturday, we'll see those daytime highs get back up toward our average in the upper-70s. Another low pressure system will be heading toward the region though, and we're expect a brief cool down with a few showers for Sunday.
By early next week, we should be dry and warm again! We'll continue to track the timing of that low pressure, as a change in speed could bring rain to the region early next week as well. It looks like Fall came a little early!