SOUTHEAST WA AND NORTHEAST OR - A cold front which came into the region today is bringing an end to the rain by midday as the rain exits north and east. With winds at 25mph for our area today, they will begin to calm down as the evening goes to and into our Friday.
Another high pressure builds into the area this afternoon/evening giving us clearing skies and our lowest temperatures in the mid-upper 20s. Friday will give us a taste of sunlight that we've been deprived of for the past few weeks. A high pressure ridge and northwesterly flow will clear our skies and give us some less intense winds. No showers predicted for Friday. But with some lower elevation inversion, it could develop more fog and freezing fog for our weekend.
A ridge of high pressure and a weak disturbance mainly in the Columbia Basin will make fog persist next week as well.