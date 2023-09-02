Starting off this morning with some clouds sticking around after some showers over the last couple of days. We stay in the upper 80s for today before a cool down tomorrow into next week.

There's a stationary low sitting over Northwestern California that's sending some clouds, showers and a chance of mtn. thunderstorms our way. Most of the activity is expected to stay in Central/Eastern Oregon, but there's a slight chance of rain showers in the basin. We'll see a round of showers passing through the lower basin early Sunday morning making its way towards the East Slopes. Tomorrow evening, we start to see breezy conditions with winds through the cascade gaps, into Kittitas County and parts of the Columbia Basin. By Monday the low weakens and we see some dry conditions but still a little breezy.

Looking ahead, a short-wave trough makes for another round of dry conditions for lower elevations and some moisture in the upper elevations. Temperatures will stay in the 70s all week long with a slight increase into the low 80s for the following weekend. Most or any of the activity we can expect to see will be in the early evening and early morning hours of the day.

Overnight lows throughout the next week will start off in the low 60s and drop into the 50s and upper 40s all week.

Tri-Cities

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of stray shower - 88/64

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, AM stray and breezy - 85/58

Labor Day: Stray AM and evening breeze - 78/54

Tuesday: Cloudy and some sun - 80/52

Wednesday: Mostly sunny - 81/50

Thursday: Some Clouds, sunny - 78/49

Friday: Mostly sunny - 80/50

Yakima

Saturday: Cloudy and stray showers, mtn t-storms - 87/60 Sunday: Cloudy, chance of stray and breezy - 82/54 Labor Day: Breezy and mostly sunny, cooler - 78/49 Tuesday: Mostly sunny, some clouds, coolest day - 76/48 Wednesday: Mostly sunny - 79/46 Thursday: Sun and some clouds - 78/47