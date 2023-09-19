This week:
Tuesday keeps the breezy to gusty conditions around mainly in the Cascades, Northern Oregon, and the Northern Foothills of the Blues. Gusts in the Kittitas Valley will be 35-40 mph this afternoon. High fire risk remains through Tuesday as we don’t see any moisture come in until Wednesday. Tuesday temps are in the mid to low 70s with a brief moment of mid-afternoon sun. Showers likely from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday as temps sit around the low 70s and upper 60s. Cloud coverage, breezy conditions, and increased moisture through the middle of the week comes from a shortwave closing off and moving in from just north of the Olympic Peninsula Tuesday morning to the mouth of the Columbia River by Wednesday morning and then sitting over Northeast Oregon by Wednesday evening/Thursday morning. Friday looks sunny with a few clouds and temps in the mid 70s thanks to a weak ridge forcing its way into the PNW. First day of fall on Saturday will be mostly sunny and nice with temps in the mid 70s, followed by a breezy evening and a cloudy, cooler Sunday. We’ll have another chance of showers to end this weekend and start next week as a shortwave will come in from the Gulf of Alaska to start next week feeling and looking like fall.
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 64-67/35-38
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 73-76/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 76-79/46-49
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 74-77/44-47
Yakima: 73-76/44-47
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 67-70/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 71-74/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 49-51/35-38
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 53-56/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 67-70/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 68-72/46-49
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 67-70/42-45
Yakima: 67-70/45-48
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 60-63/43-46
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 63-66/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 46-49/35-38
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 53-56/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 67-70/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 72-75/44-47
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 67-70/42-45
Yakima: 69-72/44-47
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 67-70/42-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 55-58/37-40
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 57-60/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 70-73/50-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 73-76/45-48
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 73-76/45-48
Yakima: 73-76/45-48
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 71-74/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 55-58/37-40
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 63-66/40-43
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 70-73/50-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 73-76/45-48
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 73-76/45-48
Yakima: 73-76/45-48
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 71-74/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 53-56/37-40
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 63-66/40-43
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 74-77/48-51
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 72-75/44-47
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/44-47
Yakima: 72-75/44-47
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 71-74/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 53-56/37-40
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/40-43
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 76-79/50-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/50-53
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 78-81/48-51
Yakima: 78-81/48-51
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 67-70/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 71-74/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 49-51/35-38
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.