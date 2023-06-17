Tonight, we have breezy to gusty winds mainly in the Kittitas Valley with some clouds starting to make their way into the region. Tomorrow will look similar to today with evening/night showers into Tuesday. Gusty winds in the region between 20-25 MPH. Slight chance of snow above 4,500 ft. We are still seeing below average temperatures.
A closed low makes its way over the PNW, dropping the temperatures to below average. Then another low brings a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms over the Wallowa Mountains. Good news, this brings in cooler air, lowering the fire danger.
Next week, after the cool down moves North into Alberta- we warm up a little. This flow will continue throughout the week. During the time, temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s. Mid-level moisture will cause a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms mainly along the East slopes of the Cascades.
Tri-Cities
Father's Day: Partly cloudy, chance of stray showers, breezy - 72/46
Juneteenth: Partly cloudy, stray evening showers - 70/48
Tuesday: Morning stray showers, pm clouds - 71/50
Wednesday: Partly cloudy then sunny - 78/54
Thursday: Partly cloudy then sunny - 84/56
Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of evening showers - 86/56
Yakima
Father's Day: Chance of stray showers, gusty - 68/43
Juneteenth: Breezy, evening stray shower - 68/45
Tuesday: Chance of AM showers, pm clouds - 65/42
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of mountain showers - 73/50
Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance of mountain showers - 81/54
Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of evening showers - 84/56
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.