Tonight, decreasing clouds, light winds and chilly overnight lows in the 20s.
The weekend looks to be dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Breezy winds return Monday and Tuesday with a chance of stray scattered showers on Monday...Tuesday Valentines Day looks to be mostly sunny and dry.
Snow returns to the Cascades Sunday night- Monday with heavy snow at times on Snoqualmie Pass, a winter weather advisory will likely be issued. New snow accumulation will be between 7-11". Be prepared for winter driving conditions and possible traffic delays on I-90.
Tri-Cities
Friday Night … Clearing, Calm, Cold ... 29
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 47/29
Sunday... Sunny Start, Then Cloudy... 50/37
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Shower... 52/32
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 47/26
Wednesday... Sunny... 46/28
Yakima
Friday Night … Clearing, Calm, Cold ... 27
Saturday... Sunny... 48/27
Sunday... Sunny Start, Then Partly Cloudy... 48/32
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Shower... 48/27
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny ... 46/23
Wednesday... Sunny … 46/25
