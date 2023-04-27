Mostly sunny and warm with high level clouds today. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
The strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build north today and move inland Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above average and may break records by Saturday afternoon
Fun Temperatures Stats - How Many Days Since...
- Tri-Cities Yesterday: 80... Last 80-degree day was October 15, 2022 (193 days)
- Yakima forecast Friday: 82... Last 80-degree day was October 15, 2022 (195 days)
- Tri-Cities forecast Saturday: 90... Last 90-degree day was September 7, 2022 (234 days)
- Tri-Cities Saturday: Forecast 90... Record 95 in 1926
- Yakima Saturday: Forecast 88... Record 87 in 1957
The warm temperatures will increase snowmelt in the Cascades and Blues raising hydrological concerns for the Yakima, Naches, Grande Ronde, John Day Rivers Saturday night into Monday. At this time, I do not expect any flooding, but the rivers will be running high and fast. Current forecasts have rivers peaking at action stage (below flood stage) Sunday night into Monday morning. Just remember the rivers will not be a safe place to beat the heat this weekend.
The ridge begins to shift east on Sunday allowing an upper-level low to set up off the coast of WA. This low will slowly trek south off the west coast and by Tuesday afternoon it will be sitting off the central coast of CA. This low will kick several disturbances with limited moist into the Pacific Northwest late Sunday evening through Tuesday with a slight chance for a stray shower or two each day. Models are suggesting there could be enough instability for a thunderstorm in the mountains on Monday. Breezy winds are also expected Sunday with a tightening of the pressure gradient. Temperatures cool Sunday with the first disturbance and the drop into the 70s on Monday as cooler marine air spills over the Cascades.
A slight chance for a morning shower on Tuesday then rebounding temperatures in the afternoon with highs in the low-mid 80s. Warmer Wednesday as a southerly flow develops across the region, highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows in the 50s. Models are showing a disturbance with some moisture moving area Wednesday night. This could produce a few showers and a stray thunderstorm overnight.
