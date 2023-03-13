Mostly cloudy and scattered showers today with breezy winds developing by late morning. Morning temperatures in the mid-upper 30s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-low 60s.
A frontal system is currently moving across the Pacific Northwest with rain showers in the lower elevation, rain/snow mix in the Blues, and accumulating snow in the Cascades. Snoqualmie pass will likely have a rain/snow mix this morning with snow levels around 4,000 ft. Expect the wintry mix to change to all snow this afternoon as the snow level drop to 2,000 ft. The Blues will likely see rain, or a rain/snow mix today before changing into snow overnight (accumulation 2-5") with falling snow levels.
Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades... Until 11 PM (Additional Snowfall)
- Snoqualmie Pass: 3-6"
- White Pass: 5-10"
- Stevens: 5-10
Winds will increase later this morning through this evening with southerly gusts 20-30 MPH. The pressure gradient will be strongest at the base of the Blues in northeast Oregon today resulting in much stronger winds there today.
Wind Advisory - Foothills of Blues, OR... Until 8 PM
- Base of the Blues in northeast Oregon
- Wind: SW 25-35 MPH
- Gusts: 40-45 MPH
- Secure loose items
- Spotty power outages
Cooler Tuesday with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s-low 50s. The upper-level trough will keep snow showers falling in the mountains, while lower elevations should remain dry. More mountain snow showers Wednesday as another disturbance moves across the region. Lower elevations look dry with breezy afternoon winds developing, highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s. High pressure builds into the area Thursday and Friday with sunshine and highs in the mid-upper 50s.
Most of Saturday looks dry until the late evening when a warm front will bring us a chance for lower elevation rain showers and mountain snow. A few leftover showers Sunday morning as the front exits the region. Weekend temperatures near 60 for daytime highs and lows in the mid 30s.
