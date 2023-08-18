Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology, and the Benton Clean Air Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for Benton and Franklin Counties through 9 AM Monday, August 21, due to wildfire smoke from local and Canadian fires. Particulate matter (PM2.5) is fluctuating between Moderate and Unhealthy in many areas, which will likely continue into the weekend. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should take steps to reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. Stay cool and hydrated in the excessive heat. Burning restrictions are in effect. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.