Air Quality Alert until Monday 9 AM
- Poor air quality at times between moderate to unhealthy
- Limit time outdoors for sensitive groups (young kid, older adults and people with lung and heart disease)
Mostly clear and areas of smoke by morning, lows in the 50s-60s. Mostly sunny with areas of smoke this weekend, highs in the mid 80s-low 90s. A northerly flow develops by Saturday morning pushing smoke from fires in northeast WA and Canada south into the viewing area. This will produce poor air quality this weekend.
An upper-level low off the northern coast of CA will kick a little mid-level moisture and weak instability north. This may be enough to trigger an isolated t-storm in the Oregon Blues both Saturday and Sunday afternoon/evening.
Hurricane Hilary, which is currently 355 miles south of Cabo San Lucas, continues to provide some challenges to our forecast early next week. The National Hurricane models has Hilary moving north this weekend and weakening as it moves over cooler water off the Coast of Baja California. By Sunday evening Hilary will be sitting just south of California as a Tropical Storm producing flooding rain (3-6"/Locally 10") over southern CA and NV. As Hilary moves north on Monday it will dissipate and get absorbed by a cut-off low along the central/northern coast of California. Subtropical moisture will be transported north as it wraps around the low. Models are not handling that moisture very well and are unsure of the exact placement. Right now, it appears the along and to the east of Hwy 395 has the best chance for showers and t-storms late Monday through Tuesday. Right now, rainfall accumulation looks fairly light in WA with .10 or less in the Columbia Basin to .25-.50 along the WA, ID and OR borders. The strongest moisture plume looks to be heading towards central and southern Idaho where 2-3" of rain is possible... Stay Tuned!
Ridging returns next Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine, highs in the mid 80s-near 90.
