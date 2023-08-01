This Week:
Starting August around our seasonal averages for the first part of the week, but increasing slightly by Wednesday and Thursday. Some gusty conditions each afternoon in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge with Yakima joining in on the windy fun by Tuesday. Clouds and some breezy conditions will develop on Wednesday as we see more convection across the region. Instability is expected from Thursday through Friday with a chance it is prolonged through the weekend. A skinny ridge of high pressure will squeeze up along the coast and give us a direct westerly flow into the weak low-pressure disturbance over Idaho. Weak mountain thunderstorms have a slight chance of developing in the Blues and Wallowas plus a slight chance in the WA Cascades on Thursday. Friday will see less of a chance with less intensity in any thunderstorm that develops. Temps will sit a degree or two above average as we approach the weekend.
This Weekend:
A chance of instability and thunderstorms lingering around through the weekend with a stray shower in the lower elevations Friday and Saturday. A better chance we see the disturbance in Idaho break down and ridging take its place, bringing our daytime highs to near triple digits on Sunday. Will keep an eye on what develops as the week moves along.
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 95-98/60-63
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 95-98/65-68
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 93-96/63-66
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 93-96/62-65
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 89-92/58-61
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 88-91/56-59
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/52-55
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 95-98/60-63
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 95-98/65-68
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 93-96/63-66
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 93-96/62-65
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 89-92/58-61
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 88-91/56-59
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/52-55
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 95-98/60-63
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 95-98/65-68
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 93-96/63-66
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 93-96/62-65
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 89-92/58-61
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 88-91/56-59
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/52-55
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/49-52
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 95-98/60-63
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 98-101/68-71
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 95-98/64-67
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 97-100/64-67
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/63-66
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 89-92/62-65
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/52-55
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/49-52
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 95-98/60-63
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 98-101/68-71
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 95-98/64-67
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 97-100/64-67
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/63-66
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 89-92/62-65
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/52-55
