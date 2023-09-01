Labor Day Weekend into Next Week:
Happy first day of meteorological fall!
Meteorological Seasons v. Astronomical Seasons:
Meteorological -
Grouping of three months based on the annual temperature cycle
Summer is considered warmest, winter the coldest, and spring and fall as transition seasons
Follows our civil calendar better than astronomical seasons: 90 days for winter (91 in a leap year) and 92 days for spring and summer
Meteorological observing and forecasting led to the creation of these seasons and the lack of variation in season length and start makes it easier to calculate seasonal statistics from monthly statistics for agriculture, commerce, etc.
Astronomical -
Based on Earth’s rotation around the sun: two equinoxes (Vernal/Spring and Autumn), and two solstices (Summer and Winter)
Earth’s tilt and the sun’s position over the equator determine equinoxes and solstices
Earth takes 365.25 days to complete one time around the sun making season lengths and start dates vary. The elliptical orbit causes seasons to vary between 89-93 days. The variations would make it difficult to compare climatological statistics from one year to the next.
Friday will be partly sunny and warmer with a few showers in the morning. Keeping things partly cloudy this weekend as we warm up to the mid 80s through Sunday. Wrap around moisture from yesterday’s low that is parked in northern California will come from the south and move through our area as light showers Saturday morning and some thunderstorms possible after 3 p.m. in northern Oregon. Those showers and thunderstorms will pop-up moving south to north through the Tri-Cities through much of Saturday evening with one or two also popping up in the Simcoe Highlands and the southern Washington Cascades after 8 p.m. Saturday. This wrap around moisture will continue with possible thunderstorms from just east of Ukiah through La Grande and Meacham to Walla Walla/Milton Free-Water and Dayton after 4 a.m. Sunday.
Monday will have a shortwave moving east along the US/Canada border to cool us down to the mid and low 70s, make us breezy and give us another chance of showers through Tuesday morning. Wednesday, we see weak ridging begin warming us up into the mid 80s for the second half of the week.
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 78-81/56-59
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 74-77/56-59
Yakima: 77-80/55-58
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 78-81/52-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 74-77/52-54
Cascades and mountain passes: 61-63/46-49
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/60-63
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/47-50
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/46-49
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 75-78/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/57-60
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/56-59
Yakima: 82-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 76-79/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 72-75/49-52
Cascades and mountain passes: 55-58/40-43
Labor Day:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 56-59/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 72-75/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 76-79/52-55
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 75-78/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 72–75/45-48
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 69-72/43-46
Cascades and mountain passes: 53-56/39-42
