Wednesday:
Wind Advisory for the Grande Ronde Valley near La Grande until 4 a.m. Thursday. Breezy today in NEOR around 20-30 mph and gusts around 45-55 mph. Cloudy and cool across the region with temps feeling slightly warmer than yesterday. Tonight, will be dry and cloudy with similar overnight lows in the mid to low 20s. Chance of sun this afternoon as clouds will clear out a little and stay partly cloudy through this evening.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low to mid 30s with lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: mid 40s with lows in the upper 20s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: upper 30s with lows in the mid to low 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s lows in the mid to low 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid to upper 30s with lows in the mid to low 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s with lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: low 40s with lows in the mid 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s with lows in the mid 20s.
Thursday:
Clouds coming back throughout the day, but drier as we continue this week. Temps will be slightly warmer with more of the region seeing the mid to upper 30s and low 40s---almost back to normal. Not much going on as conditions stay calm and dry. Chances of sunshine throughout the week but very scarce after Wednesday.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: mid 30s with lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: mid to upper 40s with lows in the upper 20s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s with lows in the mid 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s with lows in the mid to low 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid to upper 30s with lows in the mid to low 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s with lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid 40s with lows in the mid 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s with lows in the mid 20s.
Friday:
Nearing our normal temperatures as we wrap up the week. Mostly cloudy skies heading into the weekend, but warm enough to keep the snow level high and turn low level precipitation as rain. Mountain snow will hang mostly up at the peaks with a light shower or two at pass level or below.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: mid to upper 30s and lows in the low 20s/upper teens.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: upper 30s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid to upper 30s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to low 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: upper 20s/low 30s during the day and dropping to the mid-teens.
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy and drier as we continue this week. Temps will be slightly warmer with more of the region seeing the mid 40s and even low 50s. Not much going on as conditions stay calm and dry during the day but a weak trough could bring some light rain showers sporadically through the region after we go to bed.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 40s/low 50s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to low 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the mid-teens.
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of some light rainfall. A bit of a mix in the east slopes of the Cascades and the northern foothills of the Blues, but snow levels are above most of the lower elevations causing any precipitation to remain mainly rain. Little to no accumulation right now for any snowfall if flurries make it to the ground. Could see a few minutes of afternoon sun before the weekend finishes.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 30s/low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 40s/low 50s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to low 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the mid-teens.
Monday:
Mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of some sunshine in the mix. Temps holding from the weekend to kick off the week in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Also dry and quiet for next week at this point with more ridging staying over the region.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 40s/low 50s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to low 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the mid-teens.
Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of some sunshine in the mix. Temps holding from the weekend to kick off the week in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Also dry and quiet for next week at this point with more ridging staying over the region.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 40s/low 50s during the day and overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to low 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the mid-teens.
