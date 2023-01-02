First Monday Weather Forecast of 2023!!!!

Daytime temps not climbing too much from the morning for Tri-Cities, Hermiston and Pendleton.
Morning temps will be right at or below freezing with the dense fog still working its way out of the region primarily the east slopes of the Cascades and the foothills of the Blues in northeast Oregon.
Mostly cloudy today with dense freezing fog returning tonight for the Columbia Basin, Yakima and Kittitas Valleys and the foothills of the Blues.
Overnight lows will drop to the mid 20s after the sun goes down tonight.
A ridge of high pressure hanging over us putting us in an inversion for the beginning of the week with foggy mornings, daytime temps staying around the mid 30s and overnight lows only getting as cold as the mid 20s.
East Slopes of the Cascades and the Blue mountains will see overnight lows in the teens.
Freezing fog will come back this evening as a short disturbance tries to make its way into the region.
Besides the brief moment of flurries through the Columbia Basin this morning, we will remain dry through Wednesday morning when the next small weather system moves into the region bringing light snowfall that will turn into freezing rain and then regular rain on Thursday.
The light snowfall on Wednesday will accumulate less than an inch in Yakima and less than ¾ of an inch in the Tri-Cities. Ellensburg and Wenatchee as well as the Blues could see roughly 1-3 inches of snow by Thursday morning.
After Thursday, temps will climb into the low 40s with a brief chance of sun on Friday morning before mostly cloudy conditions build into the region quickly through Friday afternoon into the weekend and temps warming to the mid 40s on Saturday.
Mostly dry for the week ahead besides the wintry mix Wed./Thurs.
Freezing fog overnight tonight could lead to wet/icy roads late Monday night and Early Tuesday morning.
Mountain passes should remain mostly bare this week with very light ice on the passes and a light accumulation of snow in the middle of the week.
