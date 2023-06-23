Partly to mostly sunny this evening with a few showers and t-storms in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys until 8 PM. Any storm that does develop will be capable of moderate-heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail and lightning. Evening temperatures in the 80s. Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the 50s. Breezy tomorrow with gusts 20-25mph and locally 30 mph in the Kittitas Valley. This will elevate our fire danger during the afternoon and early evening. Weekend highs in the upper 80s-low 90s and lows in the 50s-60s.
The threat for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms shifts east tomorrow into the Blues of WA/OR. We could see a stray storm slide into the foothills tomorrow, but those chances are only 10-20%. A broad upper-level cyclonic flow will remain over the Pacific Northwest through next Wednesday. This will keep weak instability over the region and when combined with daytime heating could give us a slight chance (10%) for a stray afternoon/evening shower or t-storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s-low 90s.
High pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest next Thursday with a warming trend sending the highs into the mid-upper 90s Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.