Flooding can happen at any time during the year in Eastern Washington and it is both costly and deadly. According to the state’s Emergency Management Division, the cost of flood damage exceeds damage by all other natural hazards. Flooding is also the second leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S.
In Eastern Washington and the Cascades, floods result from melting of the snow pack in the late spring. In the fall and winter, rain on snow events primarily cause flooding. In the summer, thunderstorms can cause flash flooding.
More than half of flood related deaths are due to someone driving or walking into flood waters. It only takes 6 inches of fast-moving flood water to knock over an adult. Just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. So whenever you encounter a flooded road and you don’t know the depth of the water underneath, just remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Never underestimate the force and power of water.
