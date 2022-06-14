WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. -
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Walla Walla River, near Touchet and affecting Walla Walla County. Minor flooding is expected until late June 14, continuing but dropping through Friday the 24.
If you come up on a flooded road, the saying is "Turn around, Don't Drown." Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, according to the NWS. Many people underestimate the water levels or believe they can drive through closed roads.
The maximum river stage from Monday to Tuesday was 13.8 feet. Flood stage is at 13 feet. The last comparable flood to this crest was January 30, 1965.
