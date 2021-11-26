SOUTHEAST WA/NORTHEAST OR - We will have light rain showers today through Sunday this early morning which will decrease by the evening.
The tightening pressure gradient in Northeast Oregon will give us breezy and gusty winds. They are expected to gradually decrease through this morning and afternoon.
We have a wind advisory for the Grande Ronde Valley, with 25-35 mph of gusts. Some areas will be up to 55mph. The wind advisory is in effect until 4am this Friday.
An upper level ridge tonight will bring some rain for our Saturday across the northwest with a warm front that will raise snow levels to 6.5 feet to 7.5 feet by tomorrow morning and 9 feet by tomorrow evening. This will translate to mostly rain across the eats slopes of the Cascades and everywhere else.
The flood watch for King, Skagit, Whatcom, and Snohomish Counties are in effect until Sunday afternoon. Rainfall of 3-8 inches in the past two weeks has increased soil moisture levels across Western Washington. With added heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches through Friday, this rain will put extra pressure on the soil and increase the threat of landslides.
With all that mountain rain and snow, all of it melting will give us some rivers and streams in the Cascades Saturday night through Sunday. This will be a result of a wet atmospheric river over North Cascades Saturday night through Monday. Moderate to heavy rain will come down Saturday evening. With the possible minor flooding of small streams and creeks, this will increase the risk of rock slides and debris flow.
Warmer temps through next week!