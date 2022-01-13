SOUTHEASTERN WA & NORTHEASTERN OR - Mostly cloudy and dry this evening. Morning temperatures in the mid 20s-mid 30s, mid-upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 40s.
Tonight through Saturday night, an upper level trough, surface low and cold front should be east of the region by late afternoon with dry weather returning this evening.
High pressure returns Thursday night through early next week with areas of fog and low clouds. Highs in the mid 30s-near 40 and lows in the 20s.
A weather system next Tuesday will bring us a chance for scattered showers with highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 30s.
Snow levels will be rising to 6,000 feet by Monday and Monday night. Next week another high pressure ridge will give us some possible periods of clouds and rain in the Cascades and Northeast mountains.
A dense fog advisory is in effect from 6pm this evening to noon Friday for Coeur d'Alene area, Spokane, and surrounding area. This will cause visibility issues of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Heavy rainfall will increase threat of landslides through today. The heavy rain has increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Washington which could increase the risk of landslides for Skagit, Tacoma counties and East Puget Sound.