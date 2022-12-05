Low clouds and patchy freezing fog tonight. Winds will be calm and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.
More patchy fog/freezing fog for the morning commute, then mostly sunny and temperatures warming to the mid and upper 30s which should help to melt all the snow. Lows in the upper teens and 20s.
Models are showing another frontal system begins moving in on Thursday with a chance for light snow or rain/snow mix beginning in the afternoon any accumulation should be ½" or less. An active weather pattern will keep new systems arriving about every 24 to 36 hours and more snow is possible in the lower elevations through the weekend.
Tri-Cities
Monday Night... Patchy Freezing Fog, Mostly Cloudy... 21
Tuesday... Patchy AM Freezing Fog, Partly Cloudy... 37/26
Wednesday... Patchy AM Freezing Fog, Partly Cloudy...36/25
Thursday... Light Snow/Mix by Early Afternoon... 36/26
Friday... PM Windy, Snow/Mix Developing Overnight... 38/26
Saturday... AM Light Snow, Mostly Cloudy... 38/25
Sunday... Partly Cloudy... 36/24
Yakima
Monday Night... Patchy Freezing Fog, Mostly Cloudy... 17
Tuesday... Patchy AM Freezing Fog, Partly Cloudy... 35/19
Wednesday... Patchy AM Freezing Fog, Partly Cloudy...34/21
Thursday... Light Snow/Mix by Midday... 33/18
Friday... PM Windy, Snow Developing Overnight... 34/18
Saturday... AM Light Snow, Mostly Cloudy... 36/19
Sunday... Partly Cloudy... 34/17
