Increasing clouds tonight with fog/freezing fog developing overnight, chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20s. An air stagnation advisory is in place through Monday due to a strong inversion over the area with an extended period of stagnant air, light winds and poor ventilation which could lead to poor air quality and may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. Outdoor burning is not recommended and residential wood burning devices should be limited.
Saturday/Sunday fog/freezing fog late night and early morning hours giving way to partly cloudy skies with some sun breaks. Chilly temperatures in the low to mid 30s with lows remaining in the teens and 20s.
A front from the Pacific moves in late Monday night/Tuesday morning increasing our chances of stray showers or light snow flurries, changing to rain/snow mix with no accumulation in the lower elevations.
Tri-Cities
Friday Night... Fog/Freezing Fog, Stagnant Air...25
Saturday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly, Mostly Sunny... 33/14
Sunday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 34/20
Monday... Mostly Cloudy... 36/25
Tuesday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 42/32
Wednesday... Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers... 48/34
Thanksgiving... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 52/34
Yakima
Friday Night... fog/Freezing Fog, Stagnant Air...17
Saturday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly, Mostly Sunny... 36/13
Sunday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 36/19
Monday... Mostly Cloudy... 37/23
Tuesday... Stray AM Mix, Cloudy... 42/29
Wednesday... Mostly Cloudy, PM, Shower... 47/30
Thanksgiving... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 52/31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.