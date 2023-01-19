Mostly clear to start with tonight as a ridge of high pressure continues to build, however low clouds move in overnight bringing dense fog and freezing fog to the Columbia Basin. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Friday low clouds and freezing fog to start the day which will also impact daytime highs. When and if it burns off, we’ll see another sunny afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Our next weather maker happens Saturday bringing another round of mountain snow. 6 to 10” of accumulation for the Cascades and passes and 6 to 9” in the northern Blues especially north of Meacham OR. Rain, patchy fog and breezy winds for the lower elevations 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures in the 30s.
Sunday funday partly to mostly sunny and temperatures remain slightly below average in the mid and upper 30s.
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Patchy Fog/Freezing Fog late... 29
Friday... Low Clouds and Fog... 38/25
Saturday... AM Fog, Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower Late PM... 39/28
Sunday... Partly Sunny... 44/25
Monday... AM Fog, Mostly Cloudy... 40/25
Tuesday... Low Clouds and Fog... 38/25
Wednesday... Low Clouds and Fog... 38/25
Yakima
Thursday Night ... Patchy Fog/freezing Fog and Chilly... 23
Friday... Low Clouds and Fog... 38/23
Saturday... AM Fog, Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower Late PM... 38/23
Sunday... Partly Sunny... 43/24
Monday... AM Fog, Mostly Cloudy... 39/28
Tuesday... Low Clouds and Fog... 37/24
Wednesday... Low Clouds and Fog... 37/24
