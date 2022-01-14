SOUTHEAST WA & NORTHEAST OR - High pressure will continue through early next week with areas of fog and low clouds. Highs will be in the mid 30s-near 40 and lows in the 20s.
This ridge will also lead to stagnant air and a decrease in our air quality. Air stagnation is polluted air quality which usually happens when the same air mass is parked over the same area for several days. Right now, the air quality from the Yakima Valley to the Foothills range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. An air stagnation advisory has been issued through Monday for Yakima County.
A couple of weather system will move across the region next Tuesday and Wednesday. A flattening upper level ridge could bring mountain snow next week but precipitation in the lower elevations areas remains low. They should be strong enough to break the inversion, giving us a little break from the low clouds and fog. This should allow temperatures to climb into the 40s with a slight chance for stray showers.
High pressure returns next Thursday with low clouds and fog through Friday.
Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s-low 30s.
A fog advisory is in effect for the Eastern Columbia Gorge of Oregon from 6pm tonight until noon tomorrow. The same goes for the Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin or Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains which will have visibility of one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. This is also in effect until noon tomorrow.