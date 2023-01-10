Areas of dense fog and freezing fog until noon today. Low clouds and chilly this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s.
Dense Fog Advisory - Until Noon
- Visibility below ¼ mile at times
- Areas of freezing fog
- Icy roads
- Keep headlights on and use low beams
- Slow down and drive carefully
Weak ridging moved into the region last night allowing fog and low clouds to develop beneath an inversion. The fog today will be slow to leave and when it does it will likely lift into a low cloud layer. The only exception to this is Pendleton where down slope winds have kept them fog free this morning and they will likely have some sunshine as well. An upper-level low off the coast of northern CA will move inland this evening/night and wrap-around moisture may produce a stray shower or snowflake after midnight. The best chance for any snow will be in the Oregon Blues where 1-2" may be possible. Fog and low clouds will likely redevelop by Wednesday morning, making the morning commute challenging again.
Lowland rain and higher mountain snow returns Wednesday night into Thursday as a warm front pushes into the area. The rain could moderate to heavy at times, especially early Thursday morning. Snow levels climb to 4,000 ft behind the front with Snoqualmie Pass seeing a mixture of rain/snow during the day. The steady rain will transition to rain showers by midday and continue through the evening. Highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Another upper-level disturbance will keep the shower chances going through Saturday morning. The southwesterly flow will continue to act as an expressway for weather disturbances as another one arrives Sunday-Monday morning with lowland rain and mountain snow. Highs this weekend in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s.
