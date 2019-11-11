Out there tonight, we can expect more fog to start forming, along with temperatures below average around the upper-20s tonight. That fog will stick around tomorrow morning as well.
The upper level ridge is building back into the Pacific Northwest resulting in more widespread low clouds and fog. As a result of this persistent, ridge the Air Stagnation Advisory continues until noon tomorrow and will likely need to be extended through Friday. The satellite is showing a weak front currently sitting off the coast that will move over the ridge tomorrow with showers in the Cascades/Blues and a slight chance for stray midday-afternoon showers elsewhere, including Tri-Cities.
The stagnant pattern continues Wednesday and Thursday as the upper level ridge returns with more low clouds and patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s-near 50 and lows in the 30s. Another weak system moves over the ridge Friday with mountain showers and a slight chance for a stray sprinkle for everyone else. Saturday looks mainly dry with a chance for some late day mountain showers. A much stronger front arrives Sunday with a better chance for rain and breezy winds. We'll look for foggy mornings almost every day this week.