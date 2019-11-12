After a little rain out there today, we'll see a break from that for the next couple of days as high pressure off the coast begins to build back up. It will put that inversion back into place and bring some foggy mornings, but calm and dry days out there with seasonal temperatures.
Though the Air Stagnation Advisory has been lifted for most of our region, it's been extended through Friday afternoon in areas like Yakima, White Swan and Sunnyside.
Another disturbance starts to roll through on Friday. It will bring the chance of rain back to the Inland Northwest. It doesn't last long as we'll see sunny skies and calm winds by Saturday.
A stronger system heads into our region by Sunday, bringing the chance of rain and breezy winds. It sticks around through the beginning of next week.