Saturday night will be a foggy one for the Tri-Cities, and it looks like Sunday morning will bring even more fog to the area.
The fog will pick up as we go through Saturday night, but conditions will be calm aside from that. Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s, clouds and calm winds for the Tri-Cities.
Sunday morning will bring more fog, which will hopefully burn off in the late morning hours. Daytime highs will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s. The rest of the day will be cloudy and calm, with more fog rolling in late Sunday night. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s heading into Monday morning.
Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy and rainy, with daytime highs in the low to mid 50s. Conditions should improve drastically heading into Wednesday. Expect sunshine from that point on. We will see temperatures drop as we move through the week, with daytime highs only reaching the low 40s by next Saturday.