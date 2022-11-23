Increasing clouds with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.
Thanksgiving Day will be foggy to start with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures the 30s and 40s.
A Pacific front will arrive Friday bringing snow to the Cascades and rain to western WA/OR. We will be rain shadowed east of the Cascades with only a slight chance for a stray flurry Friday night. Highs in the 30s and 40s lows in the 20s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with the exception of early morning fog. More snow expected in the Cascades and east slopes Saturday and Saturday night...Check pass reports and be prepared for winter driving conditions across the mountain passes.
Sunday night our next pacific system moves in bringing snow to the mountains with a chance of some flakes in the lowers elevations Sunday night.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Patchy Fog ... 26
Thanksgiving... Low Clouds and Freezing Fog... 37/27
Friday... AM Fog, Mostly Cloudy, Flurry Night... 41/24
Saturday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Cloudy... 43/27
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain Shower, Mix Night... 45/24
Monday... Light AM Snow, Partly Cloudy... 39/24
Tuesday... Partly Sunny... 36/24
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Patchy Fog ...23
Thanksgiving... Low Clouds and Fog... 37/25
Friday... AM Fog, Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Night... 41/24
Saturday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Cloudy... 43/27
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain Shower, Mix Night... 44/24
Monday... Light AM Snow, Partly Cloudy... 38/19
Tuesday... Partly Sunny... 34/19
