Red Flag Warning - Until 11 PM
-West Slopes of WA Cascades and Douglas, Adams, Grant and Okanogan Counties.
-Fire danger is still VERY high
-Remember to be safe with fireworks
-Any fire can spread fast
Buckle up, it's going to be a hot one. Fires around the area making it hazy the next couple of days. Mainly, a system in Canada is pushing some of the haze south throughout the PNW. Tomorrow will be sunny and hazy with slightly breezy conditions. Any haze shouldn't be affect our air quality. With fire dangers still VERY high, remember to be extremely careful when setting off fireworks or even starting a backyard campfire.
Heading into the rest of week, the haze sticks around until Wednesday evening, but the heat is here to stay. Temperatures then increase into the upper 90s and mostly sunny into the weekend. Thursday looks to be the hottest day of the week in the low 100s. Heat stays through Friday, however and upper-level low off the coast brings a slight chance of stray showers/mtn thunderstorms. After Friday, temperatures take a slight dip into the mid and upper 90s. Sunday will me mostly clear to partly sunny skies.
Tri-Cities
4th of July: Sunny and Hazy - 94/58
Wednesday: Sunny and Hazy - 99/64
Thursday: HOT and slight hazy - 102/65
Friday: HOT, chance of stray mtn t-storms - 100/64
Saturday: Sunny, chance of t-storms - 97/62
Sunday: Mostly clear to partly sunny - 98/63
Yakima
4th of July: Sunny and Hazy - 92/60
Wednesday: Hazy then mostly sunny - 96/62
Thursday: Partly sunny and HOT - 100/64
Friday: Partly sunny, chance of mtn t-storms - 98/62
Saturday: Partly sunny, chance of mtn t-storms - 95/63
Sunday: Mostly sunny - 96/62
