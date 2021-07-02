TRI-CITIES, WASHINGTON- Temperatures are cooler today across the forecast area with majority of places sitting in the upper 90's, only Tri-Cities and Hanford making it to triple digits today.
A ridge of high pressure rebuilding over the forecast area will bump temps about five degrees Saturday, making it the warmest day in our extended forecast.
Breezy to windy conditions return to the Columbia Basin over the weekend, Sunday more so than Saturday.
With high winds this holiday weekend we have heightened fire danger so remember to celebrate the Fourth of July safely.
The excessive heat warning is still in place for the lower Columbia Basin, but has been down graded in the upper part of the forecast area, including Moses Lake, Ritzville, and Wenatchee.
A bigger cool down will be coming dropping our temps into the low to mid 90's by Wednesday of next week.