Freezing fog advisory this morning until 1pm plus some gusts and stray showers on the way

SOUTHEAST WA - We have a plethora of cloud coverage covering the Basin last night and into this morning. Due to heavy fog, the area of visibility has decreased to less than a quarter mile in some areas until the sunrise. Temperatures are already at freezing in Yakima Valley and the Blue Mountain Foothills which is why we do have a freezing fog advisory for the Lower Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley through 1pm today. Therefore, definitely be careful while driving because the fog and slick roads can cause for hazardous road conditions.
A frontal system coming today and into tomorrow will cease the fog for a bit. Gusty winds will be present until the system passes with gusts 30-40 peaking this morning.
Wednesday through Saturday an upper level ridging will give us some drier weather. Fog might be present in the lower elevations Wednesday morning and Wednesday night. A shortwave Thursday will direct an atmospheric river toward the Pacific Northwest with some rain over the mountains and possible light strays in our areas.
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 1PM TODAY: in the Lower Columbia Basin of both Oregon and Washington, Foothills of Northern Blue Mountains, Yakima Valley, and cities of Hermiston, Pendleton, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Connell, Prosser, Tri-Cities, and Walla Walla.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.
For our Thanksgiving forecast, we'll have a 30% chance of rain on thanksgiving in Tri-Cities and in Yakima a chance of rain and snow before 7am.