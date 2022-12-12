Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads may be slick, and freezing fog will add to the hazardous driving condition. Primary impacts Monday afternoon are expected along the Columbia River where dense freezing fog remains. Freezing fog coverage is expected to expand overnight into Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&