Dense fog and patchy freezing fog and cold chilly temperatures will dominate our weather pattern all week. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid and upper 20s all week with overnight lows in the teens and single digits.
More patchy fog tomorrow if the fog decides to lift in the afternoon look for cold chilly sunshine with fog returning overnight. Highs tomorrow staying below freezing in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Expect even colder temperatures heading into the weekend with highs in the teens and low 20s and lows in the teens and single digits.
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-half mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
Tri-Cities
Monday Night... Fog/Freezing Fog...24
Tuesday... Patchy Fog, Partly Cloudy and Cold... 29/24
Wednesday... Patchy Fog, Partly Cloudy... 30/22
Thursday... Patchy Fog, Partly Cloudy... 27/18
Friday... Patchy Freezing Fog... 23/15
Saturday... Patchy Freezing Fog... 21/12
Yakima
Monday Night... Fog/Freezing Fog ... 16
Tuesday... Patchy Fog, Partly Cloudy and Cold... 30/19
Wednesday... Patchy Fog, Partly Cloudy... 30/16
Thursday... Patchy Fog, Partly Cloudy... 26/11
Friday... Patchy Freezing Fog... 23/9
Saturday... Patchy Freezing Fog...20/7
