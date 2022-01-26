SOUTHEAST WA & NORTHEAST OR - Freezing fog remains through Friday for the Columbia Basin, Blue Mountain Foothills, Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley. The freezing fog will develop in the evenings and then carry over to the morning which means a reduced visibility for drivers and slick roads in the evenings and mornings. Expect delayed travel times and widen space between cars. Visibility is only one quarter mile or less.
A fog advisory is in effect until noon today due to dense fog build up of one quarter mile or less in areas of the northwest and west central Washington. A period of air stagnation is also expected in the middle of the dense fog which provides a risk of air pollution. In this case, please delay outdoor fires until conditions improve.
A freezing fog advisory is also in effect until noon today in Central and North Central Oregon (in higher terrain like US Routes 97 and 197 and hilly highways) with one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.
An air stagnation advisory is also in effect until 4pm Friday for portions of southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. Light winds could accompany the unhealthy air quality.
Areas of freezing fog are due to a stratus layer hanging over the Basin extending into Central Oregon, Wallowa County, and Kittitas Valley. This fog comes with a strong upper level ridge dominating the Pacific Northwest.
As the upper-level ridge exits the region, this could cause gusty winds at 30-35mph through the Grande Ronde Valley.
This Saturday through Tuesday, an upper level ridge will move south and eastward for fog and stratus to move with it. A weak system on Sunday could also bring chances of mountain snow and some rain in the lower elevations and a chance of a wintry mix.