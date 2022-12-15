Areas of dense freezing fog this morning and lifting by midday. Morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, mid 20s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 20s.
A ridge of high pressure will dominate the Pacific Northwest through Saturday and strengthen the inversion overhead. This will keep the low clouds and freezing fog hanging around through the first half of the weekend. Another issue the strong inversion is stagnant air in the Yakima Valley resulting in poor air quality at times. Highs in the mid-upper 20s and lows in the teens.
Freezing Fog Advisory - Until 11 AM
- Visibility at or below ¼ mile at times
- Icy roads, especially bridges and overpasses
- Drive carefully and us low beams
Air Stagnation Advisory - Yakima Valley... Until Friday 3 PM
A weak disturbance will give us a slight chance for a few flurries Sunday, but no accumulation is expected. Monday looks dry with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. The models have stopped their Tuesday warming silliness and are keeping us in the mid 20s with overnight lows in the teens. That means we are cold enough for snow as a couple of weather systems arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. These systems have the potential of producing heavy mountain snow in the Cascades and Blues. Models are even suggesting several inches are possible in the lower elevations by Wednesday.
- Poor Air Quality at Times
- No Outdoor Burning
- Limit Use of Wood Burning Stoves/Fireplaces unless it's your only source of heat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.