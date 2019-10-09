With all the wind, rain and snow behind us, we're now focusing on cold days and freezing nights ahead.
We're expecting clear skies until the weekend, with temperatures about 10-15 degrees below average. Our overnight lows are sitting in the 20s for the next couple of nights, so be prepared for very cold conditions and frosty mornings.
To start out your day on Thursday, we are looking to still see temperatures in the 20s by 8:00 a.m., so you'll need to break out your winter coat as you head out the door tomorrow.
A weak disturbance will roll through this weekend, bringing cloudy skies and the possibility of a few stray showers. Overall though, the next seven days are looking pretty calm, they'll just be much colder than normal.