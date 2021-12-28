Freezing wind chill, snow flurries, and weather advisory of dangerously cold conditions

TRI-CITIES AND YAKIMA, WA - A special weather statement warning of dangerously cold weather condition is in effect for the following areas: Eastern Columbia River Gorge, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Foothills of Blue Mountains, East Slopes of Washington Cascades, and the cities of Arlington, The Dalles, Boardman, Hermiston, Elgin, La Grande, Joseph, Wallowa, Meacham, Ukiah, Heppner, Ellensburg, Thorp, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Connell, Prosser, Tri-Cities, Dayton, Waitsburg, Walla Walla, Ski Bluewood Resort, Cle Elum, and Goldendale.
We will be experiencing dangerously cold weather temperatures due to an arctic air mass. Most of our region's highs will be below freezing with overnight lows in the single digits and teens. Wind chills during coldest temperatures will reach sub-zero - some in higher elevations being about -10.
Things might warm up a little on Thursday to above freezing temperatures but another cold push is likely coming Sunday. It is important to keep watch of frost bite, hypothermia and other conditions that could be dangerous due to his weather. Please dress in layers and cover as much exposed skin as possible. Uncovered pipes are also susceptible to freezing and bursting.
Today through Thursday, an upper trough which gave us snow showers over the eastern mountains has now moved east decreasing showers. In between two cold fronts we will have drier conditions and some lingering snow showers in the Cascades. Tonight and into Wednesday morning, another cold front will bring moderate snow in some locations. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 10pm tonight until 8am tomorrow morning from the Basin and 10pm tonight until 10am tomorrow for the Foothills. Both areas could see 1-3 inches.
As the cold front leaves us, we could have some rising temperatures come Thursday. But not so fast, an even colder cold front will be coming this weekend with highs in the 20s to teens and heavy snow showers in Northeast mountains.
Coming up later this week, 24 hour snowfall in the Blues could give us 6-12 inches of snow Thursday into Friday morning, with 16 inches in the peaks. Lower elevations will range from 2-6 inches with around 1-2 inches near Tri-Cities.